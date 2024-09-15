GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,181 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Energy Fuels worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UUUU opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $761.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

