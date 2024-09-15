GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

