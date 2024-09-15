GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after buying an additional 1,179,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.