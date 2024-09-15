GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

