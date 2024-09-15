GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 24,237 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

