GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 341 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toro by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 629,820 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $12,882,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Toro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.60. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

