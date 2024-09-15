GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 275.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

