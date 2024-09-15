GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.57 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

