GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 568 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

