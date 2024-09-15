GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,550 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Globe Life by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $2,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $103.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

