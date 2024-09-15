GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $178.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

