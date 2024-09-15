GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

