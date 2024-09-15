GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.