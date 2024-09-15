Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 138,591 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 898.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,591 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.4% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,961,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $9,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $465,330,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $119.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

