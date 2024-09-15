Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD opened at $20.65 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

