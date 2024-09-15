Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $46,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,933 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $25.43 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.