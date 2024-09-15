Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.33

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIGB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 571.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,912,000 after buying an additional 364,980 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 481,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.