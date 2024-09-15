Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,499,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $48,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $971.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

