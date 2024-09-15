Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,366 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRAB stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

