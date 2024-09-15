Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Update

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the August 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

GTBIF stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.