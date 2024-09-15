Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of GFF opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at $4,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

