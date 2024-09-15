Grove Bank & Trust Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

