Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $590,900.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $590,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,988,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $62.30 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

