HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,856 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $673,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $225.59 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $228.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

