HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 203 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

