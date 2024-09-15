HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 239 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $113.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

