HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $99.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

