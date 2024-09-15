HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $8,742,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.42 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

