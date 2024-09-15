HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Farmers National Banc worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 15.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 74.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $567.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 19.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,208 shares of company stock worth $30,749 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

