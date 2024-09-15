HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of MPLX opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $43.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

