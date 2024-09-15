HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.71 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

