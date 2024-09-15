HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYJ opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $66.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Profile

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

