HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 367,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $58.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

