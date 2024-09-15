HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VO stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

