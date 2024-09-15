HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VBR opened at $195.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.63 and its 200-day moving average is $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

