HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 790 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

