HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,114,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,229,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $124.42 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

