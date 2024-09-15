HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

