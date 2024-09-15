HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC opened at $47.64 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

