HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,287,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,053,000 after buying an additional 173,228 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Shares of TXN opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

