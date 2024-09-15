HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

