HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 115 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $234.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $269.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

