HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $123.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

