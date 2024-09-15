HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

MDY stock opened at $555.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

