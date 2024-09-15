HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 516 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

