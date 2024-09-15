HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 96 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after buying an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup reduced their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $518.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $567.33 and a 200 day moving average of $557.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $417.65 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

