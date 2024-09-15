HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $714,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.61 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.