HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $58.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $866.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

