HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $34,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $403.05. The firm has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

