HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $403.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.12.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

